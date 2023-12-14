Beware of the Fraudulent Holiday Job Offers

By Samuetta Hill Drew

As we continue our newest series on 2023 scams, we want to focus this week’s safety article on holiday season fraudulent job offers. This scam may be puzzling because most scams take from you, not give to you. Its goal remains the same – seek, still and destroy. This seemingly holiday benevolent offering during a time of year when extra money is welcomed seeks to still your identity and destroy your good name, credit and finances.

This scam is continuing to grow now beyond the holiday season. It is becoming year-round. But during the holiday season, scammers prey on people looking to make extra cash by posting fake job listings offering good money for little work. In most cases, the scammers will either steal your personal information during the “hiring process” or trick you into sending them money for ‘supplies and training.”

Below are some warning signs to help you identify a seasonal job scam:

Be very cautious if you are hired with little to no process. Scammers will either offer you a position on the spot or conduct a quick interview over WhatsApp or Telegram.

Beware of any job that asks for your personal information right away, especially your Social Security number, bank account or tax information.

You are asked to cash a check and send extra money back to the company. This is a red flag warning sign of a refund scam.

The bottom line is to make sure you research the company before giving them any of your personal information. Check review sites like Glassdoor to see if anyone has left comments about the company. Make sure you do not share sensitive information until you verify the identity of the person and the company offering you the job are both legitimate.

It is always important for you to Keep Your Eye on Safety and protect your identity and finances. Follow the old adage that says, “If something sounds too good to be true, then it probably is not.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

