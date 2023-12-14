People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

TODAY…

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**JAZZ IS DEAD at Iron City.

**KIKSTART at WaterMark in Bessemer with Free Food Boxes, 9 a.m.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**EACH AND EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**THIRSTY THURSDAYS at D’ZIRE Bar and Lounge.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR- Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

**EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT KARAOKE, 6:30 at Ruth’s Place hosted by LADY WOO and with DJ SHAY.

FRIDAY…

**JAMIE’S BIRTHDAY PARTY with PARRIS at The Nick.

**MUSCADINE BLOODLINE at Iron City.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8-11 p.m. EVERY FIRST FRIDAY, at 7611 First Avenue North, hosted by TMBUK DA POET.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE WITH R&B DIVA DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.

**EVERY FRIDAY – R&B FRIDAY, at The Chandelier, 212 Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham with DJ MANISH mixing live. FREE Entry.

**EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY at City Hall, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the short 20th Street North.

**VES MARABLE at Uptown Jazz Lounge.

**RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

**FISH FRY AFTER DARK FRIDAY, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Lil Mama’s with music, spades dominoes and more. BYOB.

SATURDAY…

**FAMILY YOGA IN THE GARDENS, 9 – 10 a.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Safe room Lounge Bar.

**PAINT TRAP ‘N SIP at P.E.P.S., 6:30 p.m. with the Ugly Christmas Sweater Edition, music, drinks and more.

**EVERY SATURDAY SOLD OUT – THE SATURDAYS JUMP OFF, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 8th Avenue West.

**EACH AND EVERY SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**UPCLOSE with R&B SINGER ANTHONY DAVID at Perfect Note.

** 72ND AND CENTRAL, BLOOD MOON RIOT, BUGWHORE, and SINEMA at The Nick.

**CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY at Iron City.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**SUNDAY FUN DAY at DZIRE BAR AND LOUNGE, 4120 3rd Avenue South. Call 205-266-2594 for more.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**THELMA AND THE SLEAZE with VOLK at The Nick.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY with SAXOPHONIST VES MARABLE at Perfect Note.

MONDAY…

**RNB MONDAYS, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 Eighth Avenue West.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer, 9 a.m. with Free Food Boxes…until all gone.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**TERRIFIC TUESDAY – EVERY TUESDAY, 5-10 p.m. at Lil Mama’s Meeting and Event Place featuring BIG DADDY’S Taco Bowls, nachos and ultimate fries with a side of Adult Game Night including music cards, dominoes, chess, tabletop football, UNO and more.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hours introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**TITO’S TUESDAY at Dirty Ash’s 8 p.m. with DAVID TALLEY IV.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY, YOU, ME & RNB, 6 p.m. at 2206 Bar & Lounge, 2206 31st Street, with DJ You, Me & Playlist.

**D’ZIRE WEDNESDAYS, EACH AND EVERY WEDNESDAY with Free Mimosas, 8- 10 p.m. with DJ GORGEOUS in the Mix at 4120 Third Avenue South.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**KANOU & THE MAGNOLYAS at The Nick.

**MOUNTAIN BOOK HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2013 REUNION at Iron City.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**HOLIDAY VIBES with CAMERON SANKEY at Perfect Note.

**JOE BRANTLEY & THE DAMN RITES + GRAHAM HARPER & THE DAMAGED at The Nick.

IT’S 2023! NEWS TO USE…IN ALABAMA…PLUS…

GWEN’S SPOTLIGHT

**GREG CANFIELD TO LEAD TEAM AT BURR AND FORMAN, LLP – Greg Canfield was hired as Managing Director of Economic Development at Burr & Forman, LLP. He will work with the firm’s economic development team, which includes lawyers in five states. Canfield is stepping down from his role as Alabama Secretary of Commerce at the end of the year. Canfield reshaped the Alabama Development Office into the department of commerce after he took the helm at the organization in 2011. He is noted for projects like Mazda Toyota and credited for branding the Made in Alabama name worldwide. Burr& Forman economic development team also provides incentive negotiation and implementation, environmental permitting, contract negotiations and government relation’s services. (Some taken from Birmingham Business Journal)

NOW…HERE ARE SOME THINGS TO DO AROUND THE SOUTHEAST…

THROUGH THE HOLIDAYS AND MORE…

**THROUGH APRIL 2024 – YWCA GIRLS MENTORING, in partnership with Girls, Inc. of Central Alabama will provide girls mentoring to equip participants with practical tools for positive personal development. Accepting young ladies in grades 8th- 12th. These in-person sessions will be held on the 2nd Saturday each month from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Registration is required. For more, call 205-594-4475.

IN BIRMINGHAM…

**TODAY THROUGH JANUARY 15, 2024 – GLOW WILD 2023: AN ANIMAL LANTERN, 5 p.m. at the Birmingham Zoo.

**TODAY…THE BLUE PRINT at the Birmingham Museum of Art auditorium, 5:30 p.m. with Mayor Randall L. Woodfin, as he presents his mid-term report and strategic updates.

**FRIDAY…TITUSVILLE BRANCH HOLIDAY PARTY, 11 a.m., at 2-6th Avenue SW.

**SATURDAY…THE BROWN SUGAR NUTCRACKER, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Dorothy Jemison Day Theatre.

**SUNDAY – CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY – THE BLACK EDITION, 6 p.m. at Iron City featuring SHERRI BROWN, ARETTA WOODRUFF, LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER, YUNG VOKALZ, DOMINIQUE and SHARRON COLLINS with Isis Jones and DJ Chris Coleman.

**DECEMBER 22 – SOUL CHRISTMAS – 7th ANNUAL CHRISTMAS SPECIAL, 7 p.m. featuring BYRON THOMAS, ABRAHAM THE VOICE, ECLECTIC SOUL, at Jazzi’s on 3rd Music Gallery.

**DECEMBER 26 – A NIGHT OF UMOJA, 6 p.m. at the Boutwell Auditorium with MALEK YOSEF, Owner of Soul Vegetarian Chicago, Son of Prince Asiel Ben Israel, hosted by Clarence Muhammad.

**DECEMBER 30 – LONDON LIVE IN CONCERT AND CASE performing Live with Jermaine Funnymaine Johnson and Special Guest SHARRON COLLINS at the Boutwell Auditorium.

AT BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**SATURDAY – EN PLEIN AIR in the Japanese Gardens, 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. Learn the basics of en plein air painting with local landscape artist, CAROLINE GRAY.

**DECEMBER 20 – TAIJIQUAN INTERMEDIATE – Explore the art of the well-being through the Chinese martial art of Taijiquan (Tai Chi), 3-4 p.m.

**JANUARY 2 – CHINESE MENU: The History, Myths, and Legends Behind Your Favorite Foods, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. FREE.

**JANUARY 11 – BUILD YOUR OWN RAIN BARREL, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

**JANUARY 18 – CARING FOR GARDENING TOOLS, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

**JANUARY 25 – FROM A PICKLE TO A PLAN: HOW TO CRAFT A DESIGN FOR YOUR GARDEN, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

**JANUARY 27 – COMMUNITY SEED SWAP, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. FREE.

**2024 ANNUAL MEMBER CELEBRATION & JOHN A. FLOYD JR. LECTURE SERIES with STEVE BENDER (THE GRUMPY GARDENER), award-winning author, editor, columnist and speaker with 40 years experience as Garden Editor, Senior Writer and Editor-at-Large for Southern Living magazine as special guest speaker, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

FOR ART LOVERS…

**TODAY…FILMING IN BIRMINGHAM STATE OF THE UNION, 4-5 p.m., at the Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema is co-hosted by Film Birmingham and Sidewalk Film Center & Cinema. It is an informative event where industry professionals and filmmakers gather to discuss the current state of the film community in Birmingham. Free, but reservations are recommended.

**REGISTRATION FOR CO.STARTERS IS OPEN – Co.Starters equips you with the insights, relationships and tools needed to turn your ideas into action. Unlike traditional platforms, it applies the lean business model methods to businesses of all kinds. Test your assumptions and validate your ideas. Learn the ins and outs of how to turn a passion into a sustainable and thriving small business. Register at createbirmingham.org.

**SOUTHERN PRIZE AND STATE FELLOWSHIPS FOR VISUAL ARTS applications are open until January 8. The South Arts State Fellowship is a state-specific prize awarded to artists whose work reflects the best of the visual arts in the South. The Southern Prize is for artists whose work demonstrates the highest artistic excellence. Go to Createbirmingham.or for more.

AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**NAPPY ROOTS: A TRANSATLANTIC STORY OF HAIR, STRUGGLE, AND LIBERATION through December 30, 2023.

HAPPENINGS AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

FOR YOUTH AND EDUCATION…

TIPS TO USE…

**TIPS BY TUTOR NATION – Tutor Nation is sharing tips that can be used during holiday breaks, school days, as needed or whenever. They help students and families with college and career readiness through tutoring and ACT Prep. Here is ANOTHER TIP – TAKE BREAKS: Short, regular breaks can enhance focus and retention.

(Look for more tips, right here, each week for advice or assistance from Tutor Nation. If you are a parent and your kids need tutoring or if you need more information, contact Tutor Nation at: tutor-nation.com/Home/)

**GIRLS MENTORING for 8-12th grade young ladies equipping them with practical tools for positive personal development, every 2nd Saturday 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. monthly through April 2024 with the YWCA Family Resource Center & Girls Inc. Registration is required.

FOR COMMUNITY LOVERS…

**MONTHLY POP-UP – BE KIND BIRMINGHAM (with you name it), EVERY First Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Titusville Library; Second Wednesday 10 a.m. at West End Library; Third Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Smithfield Library; Fourth Wednesday, 10 a.m. OR 3 p.m. at Five Points Library, and Fourth Wednesday, 4 p.m. at Harrison Park Rec Center.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

