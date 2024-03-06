March 7, 2024

_____________________________

Employment

____________________________

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLERK

BJCC, is recruiting for an Accounts Payable Clerk, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

GROUNDSKEEPER

BJCC, is recruiting for a Groundskeeper, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

GUEST RELATIONS AMBASSADOR

BJCC, is recruiting for a Guest Relations Ambassador, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

CITYWALK AMBASSADOR PART TIME AND DOG PARK ATTENDANT PART TIME

BJCC, is recruiting for a CityWalk Ambassador Part Time and a Dog Park Attendant Part time, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

DIGITAL MARKETING MANAGER

BJCC, is recruiting for a Digital Marketing Manager, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

DATABASE ARCHITECT-ENT

UAB Health System seeks one Database Architect-ENT at its Birmingham, AL location. Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems or related field, and 8 years (96 months) of experience in Database Architect or related position where required experience can be gained: 96 months of Oracle Database Admin experience. 24 months of hands-on experience with Cerner Enterprise Medical Records database, including:

Cerner Domain operational hooks into the Oracle database

Cerner CCL calls into the Oracle database

Cerner bolt-on / ancillary solution connections to the Oracle database

Impact on Oracle Database with regards to Cerner Package implementations

Identify and associate SQLs in the database specifically tied to various Cerner Millennium modules

Cerner PowerInsight ETL (ExtractTransformLoad) processes

Cerner Database object relationships

Cerner specific Database High Availability implementation

Customized Cerner Database upgrade implementation

724 Cerner DRToolkit database implementation for disaster recovery

OR any equivalent combination of experience, training, education and/or certification from which comparable knowledge, skills and abilities have been obtained. Visit UAB Health System’s employment website at https://www.uabmedicine.org/careers/ for more information and to apply.

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

GENERAL MANAGER

Direct and coordinate sales and distribution, formulate policies, staffing, purchasing, sales and

promotion activities, operational records, security measures and procedural changes. 2 yrs. exp

as General Manager or Management required. Mail resume: AAMR, Inc.;

Attn: R.Khoja, 317 West Valley Ave, Homewood, AL 35209

BT03/07/2024

_______________________

BUSINESS SYSTEMS ANALYSTS

InfoDrive Systems, Inc. ( Tuscaloosa, AL ) seeks multiple Business Systems Analysts to test, maintain and

monitor computer programs and systems, including coordinating the installation of computer programs and systems. Gather requirements and detailed business processes and modified business requirement documents based on the new requirements collected under supervision of Senior Business Systems Analysts. Requirements:

Associate degree or foreign equivalent in any branch of Engineering, Math, Liberal Arts, Commerce, or related

plus 5 years of relevant IT experience using Microsoft SQL Server Business Intelligence, DBA and Java.

Positions involve travel to client locations all over the USA. Send resume to HR Manager- InfoDrive Systems,

Inc., 2126 McFarland Blvd. East, Suite A, Tuscaloosa, AL 335404 or Email: hr@infodrivesystems.com.

BT03/07/2024

___________________________

LEGAL

__________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-900039

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BETTY J. GRAVES (DECEASED); ROY L. GRAVES (DECEASED); DENNIS L. GRAVES; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on January 4, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1517 18th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-1-019-003.000

Legal Description: LOT 6 AND 7, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 2, OF THE HENRY & COPELAND SURVEY OF BIRMINGHAM, IN THE NE ¼ OF SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 19, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-900086

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ELIZABETH DAVIS BATCHELDER; JEMISON REALTY; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on January 4, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1845 17th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-1-012-002.000

Legal Description: BEG 445 FT E OF INTER OF R R/W 17TH AVENUE N & W/L OF NE ¼ TH E 50 FT TH S 198 FT TH W 28 FT TH NW 28 FT TH N 175 FT TO POB LYING IN NW ¼ OF NE ¼ SEC 26 TSP 17 R 3.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 19, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-900084

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: TOMMIE WINSTON, SR. (DECEASED); TOMMIE WINSTON, JR.; ANNIE LEE WINSTON (DECEASED); JAMES MASON; MONDRETTA M. PERDUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on January 8, 2024 the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1620 17th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-2-008-014.000

Legal Description: LOT 1, ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF GURLEYVILLE, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 1, PAGES 124 AND 125, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 1, 2024, at 9:00 am in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-900032

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on January 4, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1644 18th Place North Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-1-013-015.000

Legal Description: LOT 16, ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF H. A. AND J. W. TUCKER, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 42, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 1, 2024, at 9:00 am in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-900042

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: O.M.C. INC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on January 4, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1306 17th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-4-021-013.000

Legal Description: PART OF LOT 1 AND 2 BLOCK 20, ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF J. M. WARE AS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 158, PAGE 131 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: POB 50 FT SE OF TH SW INTER OF 13TH CT N & 17TH ST N TH SE 50 FT ALG ST TH SW 120 FT TO ALLEY TH NW 50 FT TH NE 120 FT TO POB BEING PT OF LOTS 1 & 2 BLK 20 J M WARE SURVEY.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 1, 2024, at 9:00 am in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-900022

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JOY D. FAUGHT; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on January 3, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1664 18th Street North Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-2-003-006.000

Legal Description: BEGIN AT A POINT ON THE NORTH SIDE OF JASPER STREET IS INTERSECTED BY THE WEST LINE OF A LOT FORMERLY OWNED BY W.S. DAVIS DESCRIBED IN A DEED OF SAID LOT MADE BY R.A. JONES AND N.E. JONES TO SAID DAVIS, DATED 14TH DAY OF OCTOBER 1889, AND RECORDED IN VOLUME 129, PAGE 178, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE RUN NORTHEASTERLY ALONG SAID WEST LINE OF SAID DAVIS LOT 190 FEET TO THE SOUTH SIDE OF SAID ALLEY 59 ½ FEET; THENCE IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH SAID LOT LINE 190 FEET, TO THE NORTH LINE OF JASPER STREET; THENCE ALONG THE SAID NORTH LINE OF SAID STREET 59 ½ FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; BEING IN THE NE ¼ OF THE NW ¼ OF SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 17, RANGE 3 WEST, SITUATED IN JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA.

DESCRIBED ON THE TAX DEED AS: COMMERCE AT A POINT WHERE SE ROW OF 17TH CT N INTERSECTS THE E ROW OF I-65; THENCE SW 69S FEET; SE 70S FEET TO POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NE 126S FEET; SE 59S FEET; SW 135S FEET; NW 55S FEET TO BEGINNING.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 6, 2024, at 9:00 am in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-904580

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JOSEPHINE LEWIS, DECEASED; BAMA LTD; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 19, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Part of Lot 2, in Block 15, in the survey of the property of J.M. Ware Estate, according to the map thereof recorded in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama in deed Book 158, page 131, and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the intersection of the North line of Mamie Avenue with the West line of 17th Street; thence in a westerly direction along said north line of Mamie Avenue 180 feet for the Point of Beginning; thence in a northerly direction and parallel with the said west line of 17th Street, 119 1/4 feet; thence in a Westerly direction and parallel to Mamie Avenue 50 feet to the West line of said Lot 2; thence in a southerly direction and parallel to the southwest line of 17th Street 119 1/4 feet to the north line of Mamie Avenue; thence in an easterly direction along the said north line of Mamie Avenue 50 feet to the Point of Beginning, a/k/a W 50 FT

OF S 119.3 FT LOT 2 JM WARE EST BLK 15

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 19, 2024, in Room 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 26th day of February, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-904496

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: VALUE TRUST SERVICES, as Trustee for 7001 11th Place N Trust; WE CARE CONSULTING, LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 12, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

A Part of Block 3, of the J.M.Ware Survey, as recorded in Deed Volume 158, Page 131, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, being more particularly described as follows:

Commence at the intersection of the West line of 12th Street with the North line 10th Avenue North; thence run in a Northerly direction along the West line of 12th Street for a distance of 0 feet; thence turn an angle to the left of 90 degrees and run in a Westerly direction for a distance of 108 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continue along the last described course a distance of 92 feet to an alley; thence turn an angle of 90 degrees to the right and run along the Easterly side of said alley for a distance of 40 feet; thence turn to an angle to the right of 90 degrees and run in an Easterly direction for a distance of 92 feet; thence in a Southerly direction a distance of 40 feet to Point of Beginning a/k/a PART OF THE E 1/2 BLK 3 JM WARE DESC AS COMM AR NE INT 10TH AVE N & 11TH PL N THENCE NW 80S FT TO POB THENCE NE 92S FT NW 40 S FT SW 92S FT SE 40S FT TO BEG SECT 35 TWSP 17S RANGE 3 W

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 19, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., in Room 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 26th day of February, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-904396

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: LANE LEE DENARD; CHRISTINE SMITH DENARD; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 6, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

All that part of Lot 8, in Block 19, in the Survey of the lands belonging to the Estate of J.M.Ware, deceased, a map of which is recorded in Deed Book 158, page 131, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, lying West of the property conveyed to Katie L. Callahan recorded in Deed Book 2745, page 66, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, more particularly described as follows: Begin at the Northwest corner of 12th Avenue and 17th Street North, thence Westerly along the north line of 12th Avenue a distance of 65.5 feet, thence in a northerly direction 125 feet, thence Easterly a distance of 65.5 feet, to the northeast corner of the property herein described, thence southerly 125 feet to the point of beginning, a/k/a POB 157.5 FT SW OF THE INTER OF SW/L OF 17TH ST N & TH NW/L OF 12TH AVE N TH SW 55.5 FT ALG AVE TO ALLEY TH NW 125 FT TH NE 55.5 FT TH SE 125 FT TO POB BEING PT OF LOT 8 BLK 19 J M WARE SUR

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 15, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., in Room 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 26th day of February, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-900025

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WM H. Mitchell; JANE ANN CHISM; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on January 3, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1849 17th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-1-013-015.000

Legal Description: BEGINNING 493 FEET EAST OF THE INTERSECTION OF THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY OF 17TH AVENUE S AND THE WEST LINE OF THE NE ¼; THENCE EAST 159 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 525 FEET; THENCE NORTHWEST 382 FEET; THENCE EAST 28 FEET; THENCE NORTH 195 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. LYING IN THE NW ¼ OF THE NE ¼ OF SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 9, 2024, at 9:45 a.m., in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th ST, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-900047

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ELVIN COLEMAN; HAROLD COLEMAN; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on January 5, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1713 17th Court North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-2-003-003.000

Legal Description: BEGINNING AT A POINT WHERE THE SOUTHERN LINE OF AN ALLEY INTERSECTS THE EASTERN LINE OF 17TH CT. NORTH (FORMERLY CALLED COPELAND AVENUE), THEN RUN SOUTHWESTERLY FOR A DISTANCE OF 40 FEET ALONG THE EASTERN LINE OF 17TH COURT, THEN TURN LEFT AT AN ANGLE OF 90 DEGREES AND PERPENDICULAR TO SAID 17TH COURT FOR A DISTANCE OF 62.5 FEET, THENCE TURN LEFT AND RUN PARALLEL TO THE EASTERN LINE OF 17TH COURT TO THE SOUTHERN LINE OF SAID ALLEY, THENCE ALONG THE SOUTHERN LINE OF SAID ALLEY IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, A DISTANCE OF 68.7 FEET MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS: POB 200S FT S W OF THE SW OF THE SW INTER OF 18TH ST N & 17TH CT N TH S W 40S FT ALG CT TH S E 65S FT TH N E 68S FT TO ALLEY TH N W 68S FT TO P O B SECT 26 TWSP 17S RANGE 3W.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 9, 2024, at 9:45 a.m., in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-900096

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: HERBERT LEE RABURN; WILLIAM H. MITCHELL (DECEASED); JANE ANN CHISM (DECEASED); J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on January 8, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1613 18th Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-1-012-006.000

Legal Description: FRACTIONAL LOTS 34, 35 AND 36, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OF R.F. AND H.A. TUCKER, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 42, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, TOGETHER WITH FRACTIONAL LOTS 34, 35 AND 36, IN BLOCK 7, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OF NORTH HAVEN, AS LOCATED IN MAP BOOK 5, PAGE 23, IN SAID PROBATE OFFICE. SAID LOTS TOGETHER FORMING A RECTANGLE FRONTING 150 FEET ON THE NORTHEAST LINE OF 18TH STREET, AS SHOWN BY SAID MAPS, AND EXTENDING NORTHEASTWARDLY OF UNIFORM WIDTH FOR A DISTANCE OF 130 FEET TO THE SOUTHWESTERLY LINE OF AN ALLEY DESCRIBED ON THE TAX DEED AS: P O B 252S FT S E OF THE E INTER OF 17TH AVE N & 18TH PL N TH S E 300 FT ALG PL TH N E 130 FT TO ALLEY TH N W 300 FT TH S W 130 FT TO P O B BEING LOTS 34-39 BLK 7 NORTH HAVEN & LOTS 34-38 J W & H A TUCKER SUR

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 3, 2024, at 9:30 am in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th ST, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-900212

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: RODERICK MCKINNEY; KATHY MCKINNEY; CHARLIE MCKINNEY; INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE; WILLIAM BARR; PRIM F. ESCALONA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on January 17, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The South 118.8 feet of Lot 31, according to the map of Ware, Stewart, Hawkins and Waldrop as recorded in

Deed Book 81, Page 324, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2022104984 as follows: LOT

31 WARE STEWART WALDROP HAWKINS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-22-2-032-003.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 9, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:45 a.m. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 4th day of March, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-900606

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SHADES MOUNTAIN INVESTMENT GROUP, INC,; OTTO SMITH, JR.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on February 26, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded or will record a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on May 6, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1332 34th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 29-00-06-3-026-016.000 a/k/a 0129000630260160000000

Legal Description: Lot 18, Block 32, according to the Survey of Birmingham-Ensley, as recorded in Map Book

1, Page 209, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 18 BLK 32 BHAM-ENSLEY

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Signed this 4th day of March, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT03/07/2024

________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-900609

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: PAULETTA COX (DECEASED) AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES; JOHN K. VISSER; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on February 10, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on February 26, 2024 in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on April 19, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 4942 9th Court N, Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-20-1-025-017.000 a/k/a 0123002010250170000000

Legal Description: Lot 18, Block 2, according to the Survey of the Property of G.D. Staton, as recorded

in Deed Volume 78, Page 227, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 18 BLK 2

G D STATION.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Signed this 4th day of March, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT03/07/2024

________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-900657

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: LBEY RESEARCH ADVISORY GROUP INCORPORATED; CITIMORTGAGE, INC.; DONALD D. BENNETT and PRINCESS J. BENNETT, as heirs of ANTHONY BENNETT; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANTHONY BENNETT; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY

OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on February 14, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1633 8th Avenue West, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No. 01-22-00-33-3-007-008.000

Legal Description: Lot 6, in Block 2, according to the Survey of Ridgewood Park, as recorded in Map Book 14,

Page 55, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, together with an easement on

part of Lot 5, in said Block 2, referred to in instrument recorded in Volume 2838, page 39, in said Probate Office,

situated in Jefferson County, Alabama ( It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in

Instrument No. 2017097409 as follows: LOT 6 BLK 2 RIDGEWOOD PARK)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 3, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J.

Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 4th day of March, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-9004429

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SKYBROOK PROPERTIES, LLC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on December 7, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on January 20, 2024 in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on June 3, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1308 2nd Court W, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 29-00-04-2-014-008.000 a/k/a 0129000420140080000000

Legal Description: Lot 6, Block 15, according to the Survey of Compton Rising, as recorded

in Map Book 1, Page 83, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 6 BLK 15

COMPTON RISING SUR.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Signed this 4th day of March, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT03/07/2024

___________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that RJ Mechanical, Inc.,

Contractor, has completed the Contract for UAB Highlands 6th & 7th Floor Air Handler Replacement at 1530 3rd Ave South Birmingham, AL 35208, for the State of Alabama and City of Birmingham, Jefferson County,

Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Poole & Company, 2 N 20th St. Suite 1610 Birmingham, AL 35203, Architect.

RJ Mechanical, Inc., Contractor

3153 Bellwood Drive

Birmingham, AL 35243

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Barbizon Lighting Company., Contractor, has completed the Contract for work at Carver Theater- Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, Birmingham, Alabama Lighting Upgrades/ Resolution #555-23 for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Barbizon Lighting, 3980 Dekalb Technology Pkwy. Suite 770, Atlanta, GA.

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that P & M Mechanical, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Lawson State Community College HVAC Equipment Replacement – Birmingham and Bessemer Campuses project, in Birmingham and Bessemer, Alabama, for The Alabama Community College System on behalf of Lawson State Community College, Owner, located at 3060 Wilson Road SW, Birmingham, AL 35221, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project, should immediately contact Aho Architects, LLC, 1855 Data Drive, Suite 150, Hoover, AL 35244.

P&M Mechanical Inc.

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Window Repair and Replacement for St. Clair County Schools Package B: Ragland HS, Springville ES, Springville MS and Springville HS

at St. Clair for the State of Alabama and the County of St. Clair, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC.

Williford Orman Construction LLC

Contractor

PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that P & M Mechanical, Inc., Contractor, has completed the JEFCOED Kitchen Hood Renovations to Bagley Elementary School, Gardendale Elementary School, and McAdory Elementary School project, in Birmingham, Alabama, for the Jefferson County Board of Education, Owner, located at 2100 18th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35209, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project, should immediately contact TurnerBatson Architects, 1950 Stonegate Drive, Suite 200, Birmingham, AL 35242.

P&M Mechanical, Inc.

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Classroom Additions to Montevallo Elementary School at Montevallo for the State of Alabama and the City of Montevallo, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects, PC.

Williford Orman Construction LLC,

Contractor

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, amended by H275, Code of Alabama, 1997, notice is hereby given that Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc., 2550 Cone Drive, Birmingham, AL 35217, Contractor, has completed the Ballantrae Back-Up Water Supply Project for the State of Alabama and the City of Pelham, Alabama and has made request for final payment of said contract. All persons having a claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the Water Works of the City of Pelham, Alabama at

(205) 620-6420.

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Painting & Repairs to Cahaba Cove Potable Water Tank

Project Number: P.03507

Capital Budget Number: 1H

Sealed Bids for the Painting & Repairs to Cahaba Cove Potable Water Tank will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, Engineering Department, Attn: Hattye D. McCarroll, P.E.; Chief Engineer, until 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in the Engineering Department Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama, at which time they will be opened and read. Bids received after said time will be rejected and returned unopened.

The Contractor shall provide all labor, materials, tools, equipment, and incidentals required to do all cleaning, silt removal inside tank, surface preparation, painting, replacement of interior ladder rungs, relocation of the interior portion of the overflow pipe to the tank exterior, and repairs including installing roof ventilation cover, roof finial vents screens, any repairs requiring welding, removal and replacement of foundation grout and caulk, new cable climb system inside and outside, refinishing of concrete surfaces, protection of all finished paint surfaces of the tank, and other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the Work. It will be the responsibility of the contractor to maintain the roadway once the project is started.

This Work includes all structural, sanitary, safety and repair items as instructed in the attached report in Appendix A. In this attached report, regarding the Repair item #2 listed on page 5, the contractor is to leave the antenna in place and is not to remove or repair this item. Regarding the sampling system currently installed on this tank, only the existing sample lines should be replaced in the riser pipe. Please see the attached drawings in Appendix A for further information regarding this item.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the BWWB Project Manager – Engineering Department – Mr. Tony Free, Project Engineer, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue, North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of $250.00 deposit by company check or by certified check and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents and drawings in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $250.00 deposit and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Ms. Hattye McCarroll. P.E.; Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter his bid within sixty (60) calendar days after the actual date of the Bid Opening.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in the Engineering Department Conference Room located as shown above. After a short pre-bid meeting, a site visit will follow at the Cahaba Cove Tank, 106 Pine Bluff Trail, Trussville, Alabama 35173. All Prospective Bidders are required to attend the Pre-Bid Conference and site visit. The purpose of the Pre-Bid Conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding Documents and Contract Documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the Pre-Bid Conference and site visit. All Prospective Bidders must complete and include the HUB Resource Engagement Form (HUB Form 3) with their sealed bid (NO EXCEPTIONS). HUB Program Acknowledgement (HUB Form 1), HUB Compliance Form (HUB Form 2), HUB Subcontractor Performance Form (HUB Form 5) and HUB Subcontractor Utilization Form (HUB Form 6) of Section 00451 HUB Program must be submitted at the Bid Opening as shown above.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama Bank, or Bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $10,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in the Specifications.

The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor & Material Payment Bond each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. Bids will only be received from Contractors who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status.

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete, as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, the Certification Regarding Debarment in Section 00201. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Legislature of Alabama Act 2013-205 grants the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) the authority to issue certificates of exemption from sales and use taxes for construction projects for certain governmental agencies. Pursuant to Act 2013-205, Section 1(g) the Contractor accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax-Attachment to BWWB Bid Form. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Contractor and Subcontractor licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR requirements for making application for qualification of the exemption and are responsible for ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the Project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded within 60 calendar days after the day of the opening of bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (BWWB)

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Hattye D. McCarroll, P.E., Chief Engineer

Telephone: (205) 244-4182

Owner’s Contact for Plans and Specifications

Engineering Department Administrative Assistant

Telephone: (205) 244-4180

Facsimile: (205) 244-4680

Owner’s Project Manager:

Primary Contact:

Mr. Tony Free

Project Engineer

Telephone: (205) 244-4288

E-mail: Tony.Free@bwwb.org

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Painting & Repairs to Warrior Potable Water Tank

Project Number: P.03508

Capital Budget Number: 1H

Sealed Bids for the Painting & Repairs to Warrior Potable Water Tank will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, Engineering Department, Attn: Hattye D. McCarroll, P.E.; Chief Engineer, until 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in the Engineering Department Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama, at which time they will be opened and read. Bids received after said time will be rejected and returned unopened.

The Contractor shall provide all labor, materials, tools, equipment, and incidentals required to do all cleaning, silt removal inside tank, surface preparation, painting, and repairs including installing shell manholes, sampling system, sump pit inside, mixing system, roof ventilation covers, roof finial vents screens, drain valve, any repairs requiring welding, removal and replacement of foundation grout and caulk, cable climb system inside, refinishing of concrete surfaces, protection of all finished paint surfaces of the tank, and other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the Work. It will be the responsibility of the contractor to maintain the roadway once the project is started. This Work includes all structural, sanitary, safety and repair items as instructed in the attached report in Appendix A.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the BWWB Project Manager – Engineering Department – Mr. Tony Free, Project Engineer, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue, North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of $250.00 deposit by company check or by certified check and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents and drawings in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $250.00 deposit and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Ms. Hattye McCarroll. P.E.; Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter his bid within sixty (60) calendar days after the actual date of the Bid Opening.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in the Engineering Department Conference Room located as shown above. After a short pre-bid meeting, a site visit will follow at the Warrior Tank, 301 10th Street West, Warrior, Alabama 35180. All Prospective Bidders are required to attend the Pre-Bid Conference and site visit. The purpose of the Pre-Bid Conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding Documents and Contract Documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the Pre-Bid Conference and site visit. All Prospective Bidders must complete and include the HUB Resource Engagement Form (HUB Form 3) with their sealed bid (NO EXCEPTIONS). HUB Program Acknowledgement (HUB Form 1), HUB Compliance Form (HUB Form 2), HUB Subcontractor Performance Form (HUB Form 5) and HUB Subcontractor Utilization Form (HUB Form 6) of Section 00451 HUB Program must be submitted at the Bid Opening as shown above.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama Bank, or Bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $10,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in the Specifications.

The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor & Material Payment Bond each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. Bids will only be received from Contractors who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status.

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete, as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, the Certification Regarding Debarment in Section 00201. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Legislature of Alabama Act 2013-205 grants the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) the authority to issue certificates of exemption from sales and use taxes for construction projects for certain governmental agencies. Pursuant to Act 2013-205, Section 1(g) the Contractor accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax-Attachment to BWWB Bid Form. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Contractor and Subcontractor licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR requirements for making application for qualification of the exemption and are responsible for ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the Project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded within 60 calendar days after the day of the opening of bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (BWWB)

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Hattye D. McCarroll, P.E., Chief Engineer

Telephone: (205) 244-4182

Owner’s Contact for Plans and Specifications

Engineering Department Administrative Assistant

Telephone: (205) 244-4180

Facsimile: (205) 244-4680

Owner’s Project Manager:

Primary Contact:

Mr. Tony Free

Project Engineer

Telephone: (205) 244-4288

E-mail: Tony.Free@bwwb.org

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

The Jefferson County Commission will conduct a Public Information Meeting starting at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the Shades Valley Training Facility, located at 1331 Oak Grove Rd, Birmingham, AL 35209, to review the Sanitary Sewer Overflow {SSO) Mitigation Projects which are being funded in part by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant monies and administered through the Alabama Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program. These 550 Mitigation Projects include multiple construction contracts located across Jefferson County designed to eliminate sanitary sewer overflows. Officials representing Jefferson County Environmental Services will present a brief overview of the projects, discuss impacts to the communities where the work will be performed, and answer questions from attendees.

The Environmental Information Document for the SSO Mitigation Projects will be available for public review in advance of the meeting during normal business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Environmental Services Department, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300 Birmingham, Alabama 35203.

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ)

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting Statements of Qualifications (SOQs) from professional service firms (Respondents) for development of a stand-alone planning document associated with the Sustainable Management Plan project. SOQs and Project Proposals will be received until March 21st, 2024, at 2:00 PM local time. Copies of the RFQ, including detailed submission instructions, requirements, and pre-submittal credentials can be obtained by visiting the airport’s website at https://www.flybirmingham.com/about-bhm/doing-business-at-bhm/ or via an email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. A non-mandatory pre-submittal meeting will be held on February 23rd, 2024, at 2:00 P.M. local time via Zoom.

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

INVITATION TO BID

BIRMINGHAM-SHUTTLESWORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Hangar 7 Taxilane Reconstruction

The Birmingham Airport Authority (BAA) in Birmingham, AL, is accepting sealed bids for the above referenced item. Sealed bids should be plainly marked and will be received at:

Birmingham Airport Authority

Mr. Ed Seoane – Vice President of Purchasing

5900 Messer Airport Highway

Birmingham, AL 35212

Until 1:00 PM CST, Friday, March 15th, 2024, at which time bids will be opened at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport and read aloud. All bids received after that time will be returned unopened. The BAA highly recommends hand or courier delivery of bids to the BAA front office located at the southern end of the terminal building on the lower level. Please visit https://www.flybirmingham.com/procurement/ to obtain a copy of the Invitation to Bid, which contains additional critical information.

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS

HIGHWAY 79 / BETHEL ROAD / BONE DRY ROAD

Project Number(s): P.03989

Capital Budget Number(s): 1D & 1E

Sealed Bids for a water main replacement project will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, System Development Department, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama until 9:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, April 4, 2024. The Sealed Bids will be opened and read at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, April 4, 2024, by System Development Department staff in the System Development Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama. Each Prospective Bidder will be able to listen to the Bid Opening via conference call [Number: 1-888-278-0296 / Access Code: 2875407]. Bids received after 9:00 a.m. local time on date aforementioned will be rejected and returned unopened.

The Work consists of, but is not limited to, the installation of approximately 3,340’ of 16” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe (non-restrained); 3,900’ of 12” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe (non-restrained); 4,280’ of 8” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe (non-restrained); 1,220’ of 16” HDPE pipe (carrier pipe) at creek crossing [Bone Dry Road]; 900’ of 18” HDPE pipe (carrier pipe) at creek crossing [Highway 79]; and other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the Work along Highway 79 (Bethel Road to Maple Crest Lane), Bethel Road, and Bone Dry Road, located in unincorporated Jefferson County, Alabama, and the installation of approximately 3,620’ of 16” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe (non-restrained); 40’ of 8” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe (non-restrained); and other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the Work along Highway 79 (Maple Crest Lane to Kiowa Road) and Kiowa Road located in unincorporated Blount County, Alabama.

Bids shall be based on unit price items and lump sum items as indicated on the Bid Form.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA), 601 – 37th Street, South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and the office of the Manager – System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue, North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bidders may obtain one (1) complete set of Bidding Documents from the office of the Manager -System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter his bid within ninety (90) calendar days after the actual date of the Bid Opening.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 1:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in the Training Room 1st Floor Main Office Building (3600 1st Avenue North). All Prospective Bidders are required to attend the Pre-Bid Conference. The purpose of the Pre-Bid Conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding Documents and Contract Documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the Pre-Bid Conference. All Prospective Bidders shall complete and submit the HUB Bid Solicitation Notice (HUB Form 3) by close of business on the date after the Pre-Bid Conference (no exceptions) to BCIA representatives listed on form and copy OWNER’S representatives due to the Pre-Bid being in the afternoon instead of the morning. HUB Program Acknowledgement (HUB Form 1), HUB Compliance Form (HUB Form 2), HUB Bid Solicitation Notice (HUB Form 3) w/ BCIA’s acknowledgement, HUB Subcontractor Performance Form (HUB Form 5) and HUB Subcontractor Utilization Form (HUB Form 6) of Section 00451 HUB Program must be submitted at the Bid Opening as shown above. Specification Section 00451 HUB Program lists other resources for identifying HUB participants in addition to the BCIA.

Each Prospective Bidder is required to visit the site(s) at which the Work is to be performed. The OWNER will not conduct a site visit with the Prospective Bidders.

Each Bid shall be accompanied by a certified check or Bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $10,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in Section 00435, Bid Bond.

The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor & Material Payment Bond each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. Bids will only be received from CONTRACTORS who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on social or economic status. Historically Underutilized Business (HUB): a business formed for the purpose of making a profit and is at least 51% owned, operated and/or controlled by one or more American citizens or permanent resident aliens who are a: Minority Business Enterprise (MBE); Women Business Enterprise (WBE); or Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) [herein sometimes collectively referred to as a HUB].

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”), a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the State of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00201 Certification Regarding Debarment. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must comply with Section 00452 Non-Discrimination Policy, while conducting business or participating in events or activities for the OWNER. Each Prospective Bidder shall maintain an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation at all times.

Each Prospective Bidder must read and provide documentation relative to the “Request for Company Product and Service Information Letter” and complete the “EEO Report Form” document for the corporation, partnership, joint venture, etc. submitting a bid included at the end of the Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders. These two (2) items must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid.

Each Prospective Bidder shall read and understand the Alabama Department of Revenue’s (ADOR’s) sales and use tax exemption policy pursuant to Act 2013-205 Section 1(g) [CONTRACTOR accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax – Attachment to BWWB Bid Form]. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the Bid non-responsive. For further information see Section 00409, Alabama Department of Revenue-Sales and Use Tax Exemption, Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders (Article 33) and refer to paragraph 6.10 in the Supplementary Conditions.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. Unless extended by OWNER, a Contract will be awarded within ninety (90) calendar days after the day of the opening of Bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Primary Contact:

Mr. Douglass W. Stockham, IV, P.E.

Telephone: (205) 244-4186

Facsimile: (205) 244-4686

E-mail: doug.stockham@bwwb.org

Secondary Contact:

Ms. Janice Acoff, Project Coordinator

Telephone: (205) 244-4265

Facsimile: (205) 244-4765

E-mail: janice.acoff@bwwb.org

Consultant Engineer:

A.G. Gaston Construction Co. Inc.

dba A.G. Gaston Engineering, LLC

1820 3rd Avenue North

Suite 400

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Primary Contact:

Mr. Bo Linder, P.E.

Telephone: (205) 532-3853

E-mail: blinder@aggaston.com

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

INVITATION FOR BIDS

READY-MIX CONCRETE BID

ANNOUNCEMENT

ITB # 5-24

Sealed bids will be accepted by the Jefferson County Purchasing Department no later than 4:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT) on March 25, 2024, for proposed Ready-Mix Concrete. Bids will be opened on March 26, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. CDT, in Room 830 of the Jefferson County Courthouse. Any “Reasonable Accommodations” can be provided upon request. Interested parties may retrieve a copy of the bid package at Jefferson County Purchasing: 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N., Suite 830, Birmingham, AL 35203 or download at https://paca.jccal.org.

A non-mandatory pre-bid conference will be held on March 18, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. CDT, virtually through MICROSOFT TEAMS. All questions must be written and faxed to the attention of Ericka Andrew at (205) 214- 4034 or emailed to procurementservices@jccal.org.

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

INVITATION FOR BIDS

GUARDRAIL COMPONENTS

BID ANNOUNCEMENT

ITB # 8-24

Sealed bids will be accepted by the Jefferson County Purchasing Department no later than 4:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT) on March 25, 2024, for proposed Guardrail Components. Bids will be opened on March 26, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. CDT, in Room 830 of the Jefferson County Courthouse. Any “Reasonable Accommodations” can be provided upon request. Interested parties may retrieve a copy of the bid package at Jefferson County Purchasing: 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N., Suite 830, Birmingham, AL 35203 or download at https://paca.jccal.org .

A non-mandatory pre-bid conference will be held on March 18, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. CDT, virtually through MICROSOFT TEAMS. All questions must be written and faxed to the attention of Ericka Andrew at (205) 214- 4034 or emailed to procurementservices@jccal.org.

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Water System Improvements

Highway 79 / Bethel Road / Bone Dry Road

Project Number(s): P.03989

Capital Budget Number(s): 1D & 1E

Sealed Bids for a water main replacement project will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, System Development Department, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama until 9:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, April 4, 2024. The Sealed Bids will be opened and read at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, April 4, 2024, by System Development Department staff in the System Development Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama. Each Prospective Bidder will be able to listen to the Bid Opening via conference call [Number: 1-888-278-0296 / Access Code: 2875407]. Bids received after 9:00 a.m. local time on date aforementioned will be rejected and returned unopened.

The Work consists of, but is not limited to, the installation of approximately 3,340’ of 16” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe (non-restrained); 3,900’ of 12” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe (non-restrained); 4,280’ of 8” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe (non-restrained); 1,220’ of 16” HDPE pipe (carrier pipe) at creek crossing [Bone Dry Road]; 900’ of 18” HDPE pipe (carrier pipe) at creek crossing [Highway 79]; and other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the Work along Highway 79 (Bethel Road to Maple Crest Lane), Bethel Road, and Bone Dry Road, located in unincorporated Jefferson County, Alabama, and the installation of approximately 3,620’ of 16” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe (non-restrained); 40’ of 8” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe (non-restrained); and other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the Work along Highway 79 (Maple Crest Lane to Kiowa Road) and Kiowa Road located in unincorporated Blount County, Alabama.

Bids shall be based on unit price items and lump sum items as indicated on the Bid Form.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA), 601 – 37th Street, South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and the office of the Manager – System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue, North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bidders may obtain one (1) complete set of Bidding Documents from the office of the Manager -System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter his bid within ninety (90) calendar days after the actual date of the Bid Opening.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 1:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in the Training Room 1st Floor Main Office Building (3600 1st Avenue North). All Prospective Bidders are required to attend the Pre-Bid Conference. The purpose of the Pre-Bid Conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding Documents and Contract Documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the Pre-Bid Conference. All Prospective Bidders shall complete and submit the HUB Bid Solicitation Notice (HUB Form 3) by close of business on the date after the Pre-Bid Conference (no exceptions) to BCIA representatives listed on form and copy OWNER’S representatives due to the Pre-Bid being in the afternoon instead of the morning. HUB Program Acknowledgement (HUB Form 1), HUB Compliance Form (HUB Form 2), HUB Bid Solicitation Notice (HUB Form 3) w/ BCIA’s acknowledgement, HUB Subcontractor Performance Form (HUB Form 5) and HUB Subcontractor Utilization Form (HUB Form 6) of Section 00451 HUB Program must be submitted at the Bid Opening as shown above. Specification Section 00451 HUB Program lists other resources for identifying HUB participants in addition to the BCIA.

Each Prospective Bidder is required to visit the site(s) at which the Work is to be performed. The OWNER will not conduct a site visit with the Prospective Bidders.

Each Bid shall be accompanied by a certified check or Bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $10,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in Section 00435, Bid Bond.

The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor & Material Payment Bond each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. Bids will only be received from CONTRACTORS who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on social or economic status. Historically Underutilized Business (HUB): a business formed for the purpose of making a profit and is at least 51% owned, operated and/or controlled by one or more American citizens or permanent resident aliens who are a: Minority Business Enterprise (MBE); Women Business Enterprise (WBE); or Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) [herein sometimes collectively referred to as a HUB].

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”), a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the State of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00201 Certification Regarding Debarment. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must comply with Section 00452 Non-Discrimination Policy, while conducting business or participating in events or activities for the OWNER. Each Prospective Bidder shall maintain an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation at all times.

Each Prospective Bidder must read and provide documentation relative to the “Request for Company Product and Service Information Letter” and complete the “EEO Report Form” document for the corporation, partnership, joint venture, etc. submitting a bid included at the end of the Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders. These two (2) items must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid.

Each Prospective Bidder shall read and understand the Alabama Department of Revenue’s (ADOR’s) sales and use tax exemption policy pursuant to Act 2013-205 Section 1(g) [CONTRACTOR accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax – Attachment to BWWB Bid Form]. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the Bid non-responsive. For further information see Section 00409, Alabama Department of Revenue-Sales and Use Tax Exemption, Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders (Article 33) and refer to paragraph 6.10 in the Supplementary Conditions.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. Unless extended by OWNER, a Contract will be awarded within ninety (90) calendar days after the day of the opening of Bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Primary Contact:

Mr. Douglass W. Stockham, IV, P.E.

Telephone: (205) 244-4186

Facsimile: (205) 244-4686

E-mail: doug.stockham@bwwb.org

Secondary Contact:

Ms. Janice Acoff, Project Coordinator

Telephone: (205) 244-4265

Facsimile: (205) 244-4765

E-mail: janice.acoff@bwwb.org

Consultant Engineer:

A.G. Gaston Construction Co. Inc.

dba A.G. Gaston Engineering, LLC

1820 3rd Avenue North

Suite 400

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Primary Contact:

Mr. Bo Linder, P.E.

Telephone: (205) 532-3853

E-mail: blinder@aggaston.com

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) is looking for a software platform that can modernize its documentation, record keeping, and incident management processes. This also includes consolidating multiple processes onto one platform. This system will need to incorporate the ability to digitize physical forms and documents from the Airport Operations Department as well as be usable on PCs, mobile devices, and tablets. This solution shall satisfy FAA Part 139 Inspection and Safety Management System (SMS) requirements. In addition, the software must consolidate our current incident management and record keeping processes.

This RFP outlines the prerequisites, selection process, and documentation necessary to submit a proposal for the Airport Management Software opportunity and vendor recommended support levels. It is strongly recommended that you review the entire document prior to submitting a proposal. The proposal must include all criteria described throughout this RFP to be considered responsive and eligible for award. Copies of the RFP can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. Deadline for proposals is April 12, 2024, no later than 2:00 pm Central time. There is a Pre-proposal Meeting via ZOOM March 12, 2024, at 2:00 PM Central Time.

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Lake Purdy Dam Stability Improvements Project

Project Number: P.01034

Capital Budget Number: BP-616-12

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Lake Purdy Dam Stability Improvements Project will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham Engineering Department, Attn: Hattye McCarroll. P.E.; Chief Engineer, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 until 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Bids received after said time will be rejected and returned unopened.

Construction of Lake Purdy Dam Stability Improvements Project includes but not limited to the following scope of work:

Roadway Construction Site work, grading and widening of the roadway. Construction and installation of roadway erosion and sedimentation control. Installation of chert which includes transportation and excavation of chert from a borrow area and placing, grading, and compacting on the roadbed. Installation of a dense grade stone pavement on the entrance road of all graded or new roadbed where chert or other pavement is not applied. Installation of storm pipes along the roadway. Maintenance of roadway throughout the duration of the project.

Dam Rehabilitation Demolition and disposal of all materials of the existing pole barn in the laydown area. Clearing, grubbing, and grading. Providing and maintaining erosion and sediment control measures, and obtaining stormwater NPDES Permit. Construction of a sedimentation pond and outfall structure. Extending and encasing the existing low-level outlet pipes. Providing reinforced concrete for pipe encasement, stilling basin, training walls, retaining walls, spillway control section, and raising the dam crest. Providing roller compacted concrete (RCC) buttressing of the dam. Installing cast-in-place concrete step-facing system. Installation of earthfill berms for support of non-overflow sections of the dam and temporary levels to serve as grouting platforms. Performing comprehensive foundation grouting through and underneath the dam. Passive dowels into rock, masonry, and concrete to secure proposed work to foundation and/or existing dam. Conducting CCTV and geo-location of lower inlet pipe at valve house. Repair and sealing of interior walls of valve house. Replacement of valves in valve house and replacement of roof in valve house. Installing filter drains within the earthfill abutments. Constructing earthfill abutments. Miscellaneous site improvements and site piping as required. Other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the work.

Bids shall be based on a lump sum plus unit price items plus contingency allowance items as indicated in the Bid Form.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL; and the office of Arcadis U.S., Inc., 1143 1st Ave. South, Birmingham, AL.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents on or after March 6, 2024, from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of a $300.00 deposit by company check or by certified check and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $300.00 deposit and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Hattye McCarroll P.E.; Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter a bid within 60 calendar days after the actual date of the bid opening.

A mandatory pre-bid conference and site visit will be held at 9:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at the OWNER’s Cahaba Pump Station, located at 4012 Sicard Hollow Rd, Birmingham, AL 35243. All prospective Bidders and interested parties are required to attend the pre-bid conference. The purpose of the pre-bid conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding and Contract documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. All Contractors shall complete and submit HUB Bid Solicitation Notice (HUB Form 3) no later than seven (7) days after the scheduled date of the pre-bid conference. This form may be submitted in person at the pre-bid conference. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the mandatory Pre-Bid Conference.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama Bank, or bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $50,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in the Specifications.

The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond each in an amount equal to 100 percent of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Bids will only be received from Contractors who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status.

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete, as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, the Certification Regarding Debarment in Section 00 20 10. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Legislature of Alabama Act 2013-205 grants the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) the authority to issue certificates of exemption from sales and use taxes for construction projects for certain governmental agencies. Pursuant to Act 2013-205, Section 1(g) the Contractor accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax-Attachment to BWWB Bid Form. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Contractor and Subcontractor licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR requirements for making an application for qualification of the exemption and are responsible for ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the Bidder with the best price on the best terms for the OWNER, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the Project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded within 90 calendar days after the day of the opening of bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Hattye McCarroll, P.E

Telephone number (205) 244-4182

Engineer:

ARCADIS, U.S., Inc.

1143 1st Ave South, Suite 109

Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Mr. Dhiraj Parekh, P.E

Telephone number (205) 930-5956

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

The Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority will be accepting sealed bids from pre-qualified contractors for:

BJCC Amphitheater

General Construction Package

Prequalification information, bid information, requirements, plans and specifications may be downloaded at www.bjcc.org (under Vendor Information – Open Bids section). There is no charge for downloading bid documents. They may also be examined and an electronic copy obtained at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Purchasing Office, 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, North Exhibition Hall, 3rd Floor, Birmingham, AL 35203.

Prequalification submissions must be received March 26, by 2:00 pm local time, with prequalification approval on March 28th. Applications may be e-mailed to sharon.proctor@bjcc.org or hand delivered to BJCC – 2100 Richard Arrington Blvd – Birmingham, AL 35203.

Bids for the actual General Construction package by prequalified bidders will be received on April 26th at 10:00 a.m.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Thursday, April 4th at 10:00 a.m. in the Forum Building, 2nd Floor, Meeting Room E, located at 950 22nd Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203.

Bids will only be accepted from prequalified bidders. Bids must be received for public opening on Friday, April 26th at 10:00 a.m. in the Forum Building, 2nd Floor, Meeting Room E, located at 950 22nd Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203. All bids received after 2:00 p.m. on the bid date will be retained in the file unopened.

Prequalified Bidders will be required to make a good faith effort to include MBE and DBE companies in the execution of this project.

Questions should be emailed to jerry.reece@bjcc.org and john.lankford@1lemoine.com . Telephone inquiries are not accepted.

Sharon Proctor

Purchasing Manager

Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority

BT03/07/2024

________________________

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bid packages for Bid 24-05-08: Utility Line Locating Services will be received in the Purchasing Department of the Birmingham Water Works Board, located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, until 10:00 a.m. (CST), March 20, 2024. All sealed bids will be opened and read to the public on this date. All potential suppliers must receive an executed copy of the applicable Receipt of Bid Sheet, with a time stamp, from the BWW Purchasing Department before their bid package may be considered responsive. The bid packages must be hand-delivered to the BWW Purchasing Department, which is located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222. The bid packages must be directed to the attention of the Purchasing Manager and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bids for 24-05-08: Utility Line Locating Services”. The General Contractor License number should be listed in the lower right-hand corner of the envelope. Bid packages may be obtained through our website at www.bwwb.org, by emailing Matthew Shiver at matthew.shiver@bwwb.org, or by calling 205-244-4302.

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Birmingham City Schools at the office of Edward McMullen, Purchasing Department, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 until 2:00 p.m. local time Wednesday, April 10, 2024, Special Education Camera System for The Birmingham Board of Education, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A mandatory pre-bid conference is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at: Birmingham Board of Education, 2015 Park Place, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is required.

Birmingham Board of Education has adopted a policy designed to encourage the participation of MBE/DBE firms in all of its projects.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Birmingham City Schools in an amount not less than five (5%) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bid documents may be obtained and are available on the Districts website at https://www.bhamcityschools.org/page/332.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by Birmingham Board of Education Purchasing Department or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Birmingham Board of Education: the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BIDS

IFB No. B24006

Landscaping Maintenance Services for Tom Brown Village & Todd Homes

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Kozette Todd, Program Analyst

Telephone: (205)521-0762

E-mail: ktodd@habd.net

TDD/TTY: 800-545-1833 Ext. 415

HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”). Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side. Follow the listed directions. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

Tuesday, March 5, 2024, 3:00 PM CT

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

Friday, March 15, 2024, 3:00 PM CT

PROPOSAL SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 3:00 PM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Official public notice is hereby given that the City of Bessemer will receive sealed bids for the bid of the BESSEMER STORM SHELTER/POLICE PRECINCT PAVEMENT REHABILITATION PROJECT.

There will be a MANDATORY pre-bid meeting for this project on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 10:00 am at Bessemer City Hall – Multipurpose Room, 1700 3rd Avenue North, Bessemer, AL 35020.

Bids will be opened and read aloud on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 10:00 am at Bessemer City Hall – Multipurpose Room, 1700 3rd Avenue North, Bessemer, AL 35020.

Bids delivered prior to March 28, 2024, should be delivered to Bessemer City Hall – Office of Economic and Community Development Department, 2nd Floor, 1700 3rd Avenue North, Bessemer, AL 35020 Monday through Friday 8:00 am to 4:45 pm.

Each bid must be sealed, and the following words must appear on the outside of the sealed envelope: BESSEMER STORM SHELTER/POLICE PRECINCT PAVEMENT REHABILITATION PROJECT.

SCOPE OF WORK:

The scope of work on this project includes: Mobilization; installation of temporary traffic control along Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) SR-5 (US 11) in accordance with the temporary traffic plan submitted to ALDOT and developed in accordance with the latest edition of the Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD); installation of erosion and sediment control devices as shown on the drawings; removal of approximately 10 inches of existing base and pavement in the sections shown on the drawings; placement of approximately 6 inches of ALDOT Crushed Aggregate Base Section 825B (to be placed in 2 equal lifts) (98% compaction required); placement of ALDOT Bituminous ‘A’ Treatment or Prime Coat; placement of ALDOT Superpave Bituminous Concrete Upper Binder Layer, 1” maximum aggregate size mix, ESAL Range A/B, approximately 275 lbs/sy or 2.5 inches thick; placement of tack coat; placement of ALDOT Superpave Bituminous Concrete Wearing Surface Layer, ½” maximum aggregate size mix, ESAL Range A/B, approximately 165 lbs/sy or 1.5 inches thick; and site cleanup and stabilization of any disturbed areas.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the City of Bessemer in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00 must accompany the bidder’s proposal along with a Non-Collusion Affidavit. A one hundred percent (100%) Performance Bond and a one hundred percent (100%) Payment Bond and evidence of insurance is required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

To submit a bid, a completed set of bid documents MUST be obtained from the office of SIDNEY H. MAY, P.E., LLC., (SHM) 600 20th Street North, Suite 407, Birmingham, AL 35203 Monday through Friday by appointment at (205) 915-3937. Bid documents may be obtained from SHM, the Engineer upon deposit of $50 per set which will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each general contract bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten (10) days of the bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and set for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution. Bid Documents must be picked up no later than 24 hours prior to bid opening.

All general contractor bidders must be pre-qualified pursuant to pre-qualification procedures and criteria established by the OWNER prior to picking up bid documents. Written pre-qualification procedures and criteria are available for review at the office of SHM. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineers or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by Engineer. The bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The OWNER reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the OWNER’s judgement, the best interest of the OWNER will thereby be promoted.

Engineer’s Bracket Estimate: $250,000 – $300,000

Nonresident bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney at law licensed to practice law in such nonresident bidder’s state of domicile, as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of that state to its own business entities whose principal places of business are in that state in the letting on any or all public contracts.

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

REQUEST FOR QUOTES

Haren Construction Company, Inc. is seeking qualified Small/Minority/Women Business Enterprises (S/MWBE) for construction of the Jefferson Co, AL – Village Creek WRF UV Disinfection Facility Improvements Project. Subcontractor and supplier opportunities include but not limited to: Demolition, Dewatering, Geotechnical Work, Grading/Earthwork, landscaping/planting, Supply/Install Rebar, Electrical, Paving, Hauling, Concrete Sidewalks, Concrete Flat Work, Concrete Formwork, and Painting. Quotes received by End of Business 3/19/2024. Please contact Samantha Nelson at 423-604-3038 for information.

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

COMMON LAW RIGHT

Johnece Marie Smith asserts common law copyright for any and all variations, including misspelling of the name. Unauthorized use of the name is prohibited. Violators may be subject to legal action.

BT03/07/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE OF SELF STORAGE SALE

Please take notice Copper Safe Storage- Cahaba located at 5300 Cahaba Valley Rd. Birmningham, AL

35242 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.lockerfox.com on 3/11/2024 at 9:30 AM. This

sale may be withdraw at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions will apply.

BT03/07/2024

____________________________

SALE OF VEHICLE

The vehicle listed has been declared abandoned and will be sold at public auction

March, 15, 2024 at 1074 Lomb Ave SW, Birmingham, AL 35211, at 9:00 a.m.:

2023 Genesis G70.

BT03/07/2023

______________________

______________________

MISCELLANEOUS

______________________

WANTED TO BUY

Paying Cash For Vintage Whiskey. Bourbon, Rye, Etc. ONLY FULL & SEALED. Collections from old bars, estates, liquor stores, etc. Call/Text Nick @ (217) 430-9215

BT03/07/2024

_______________________

_____________________________

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

