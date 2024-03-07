PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS

BY GWEN DERU | The Birmingham Times

CELEBRATING WOMEN IN MARCH!

CELEBRATING WOMEN HISTORY AND BLACK HISTORY…every day!

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**BRANDON LAKE – TEAR OFF THE ROOF TOUR, 7 p.m. at the BJCC.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**CODY PARKS & THE DIRTY SOUTH & THE MUMMY CATS at the Nick.

**THIRST TRAP THURSDAY, 5 p.m. at 2400 7th Avenue South.

**BIRMINGHAM BLACK ECONOMIC ALLIANCE – Bi-Monthly Business Mixer, 6-8 p.m. at Sienna, 1025 20th Street South. Guest Speakers are EVAN JEFFERSON, Virtual Dispensary Owner and NIECKO GLOVER, Community Organizer/Advocate.

**LIVE BAND KARAOKE hosted by ELLE JAI at Perfect Note.

**KIKSTART at WaterMark in Bessemer with Free Food Boxes, 9 a.m.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**EACH AND EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**THIRSTY THURSDAYS at D’ZIRE Bar and Lounge.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR- Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

**EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT KARAOKE, 6:30 at Ruth’s Place hosted by LADY WOO and with DJ SHAY.

FRIDAY…

**EVERY FRIDAY DURING LUNCH – FRIDAY COUPON CHEAT DAY WITH HOT107 at 1918 Catering. (Use the coupon ANY DAY.)

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**ALL CAPS: MF DOOM TRIBUTE at The Nick.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE WITH SHARRON COLLINS at Perfect Note.

**MOM JEANS at Iron City.

**EVERY FRIDAY – R&B FRIDAY, at The Chandelier, 212 Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham with DJ MANISH mixing live. FREE Entry.

**EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY at City Hall, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the short 20th Street North.

**RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

**ALI SIDDIQ: I GOT A STORY TO TELL at the Lyric Fine Arts Theatre, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY…

**PUBLIX VILLAGE 2 VILLAGE RUN 2024 is March 9th in Mountain Brook.

**EVERY SATURDAY at BIRDSONG FARMERS MARKET, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., 2824 5th Avenue South at Automatic Seafood.

**ATM WHEN A MAN LOVES A WOMAN PT 2, 10 a.m., 3233 Jefferson Avenue S.W. featuring an all male panel of ministers for a Q & A Session.

**SPRING FARMERS MARKET, 12 p.m. at Ross Bridge Farmers Market.

**5TH ANNUAL POWERED BY GIRLS CONFERENCE, 1 p.m. at UAB’s ArtPlay.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**EACH AND EVERY SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**EVERY SATURDAY SOLD OUT – THE SATURDAYS JUMP OFF, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 8th Avenue West.

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**STUN GUN, SICK FUCKS, YOUNG ROBOT & PENNY CIRCUS at The Nick.

**ENCORE PERFORMANCE TRIBUTE TO JOHNNIE TAYLOR featuring DENNIS MITCHELL at Perfect Note.

**ELECTRIC AVENUE – THE 80’S MTV EXPERIENCE at Iron City.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**EVERY SUNDAY – SOUL FOOD SUNDAYS, 1-5 p.m. (Every Sunday) at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**SUNDAY FUN DAY at DZIRE BAR AND LOUNGE, 4120 3rd Avenue South. Call 205-266-2594 for more.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**EVERY 3rd SUNDAY JAZZ JAM SESSION, 4-8 p.m. at the Ferus on 41st.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**ZACH AUSTIN, SHAWN HESS and HUNTER HICKS at The Nick.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY with SAXOPHONIST DELON CHARLEY at Perfect Note.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**DRAG NIGHT at The Nick.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE WITH DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.

NEWS TO USE…**WOMEN IN MEDIA PANEL AND WORKSHOP is March 14, 1-3 p.m. at Miles College. In honor of Women’s Appreciation month, this event will empower women with an interest in journalism, media and press. Influential women in Birmingham will be recognized. The participants will gain valuable tools and knowledge for creating digital business cards. Expert panelists include SHEILA SMOOT, HAILEY YEAGER, DIAMOND TYLEIR, MYA JOLLY and KEISA SHARPE. For more info and to register: almediaprofessionals.org and Nicole@nicolesade.com.

CELEBRATING WOMEN…

**WOMEN IN FILM WEEK is March 5 – 10 at Sidewalk Film, 1821 2nd Avenue North. This event celebrates the women’s voices in film.

**WOMEN OF THE KAUL WILDFLOWER GARDEN, March 19, 6-7 p.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Join MOLLY HENDRY as she shares the rich history of the Kaul Wildflower Garden.

FOR GARDEN LOVERS…

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**CELEBRATE FRIENDSHIP during the month of March with special perks for new, renewing and current members, including $10 off any new or gift membership with coupon code MM24.

**March 14 – HOME GROWN TOMATOES, 11 a.m. – Noon in the Adventure Classroom with CHIP EAST.

**March 23 – JAPANESE GARDEN TOUR, 9- 10 a.m.

**KAUL WILDFLOWER GARDEN TOUR, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

**March 23 – There are member-exclusive morning and afternoon tours on Saturday.

**March 28 – PLANTING POLLINATORS AND KEEPING BEES, 11 a.m. – noon in the Adventure Classroom with OLIVIA FULLER.

**March 30 – SAKURA CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. FREE.

**April 2 – NEW GARDENING CLASS – RIGHT PLANT, RIGHT PLACE, 11 a.m. – noon with BETHANY O’REAR.

**April 2 – THYME TO READ – The Garden of Small Beginnings by Abbie Waxman. FREE.

**April 4 – Spencer Lecture: THE GARDENS OF BUNNY MELLON, 5:30 – 7:30 pm. with THOMAS LLOYD and BRYAN HUFFMAN.

**April 6 – BASICS OF TREE SELECTION, 1 – 2:15 p.m.

**April 11 – (Member Shopping) SPRING PLANT SALE. Bring your folding cart or wagon.

**April 12-13 – (Public Sale) SPRING PLANT SALE. Bring your folding cart or wagon.

**INTERNSHIP OPENINGS – Learn more at the bbgardens.org.

**DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATE – Learn more at the bbgardens.org.

FOR ART LOVERS…

**NOW THROUGH MAY 10 – ROOTS & RENAISSANCE, an African American Journey Through Art, at C.A. Kirkendoll Learning Resource Center, 5500 Myron Massey Blvd., Fairfield, Miles College. The Roots And Renaissance Art Exhibition at Miles College LRC is open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. www.fairfieldblackartcollective.com.

FOR FOOD LOVERS…

**3RD ANNUAL GREAT BIRMINGHAM BAKE OFF is April 6, 2-4 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing. Sample baked goods made by competing teams of local bakers. All baked goods start with one of the WE made Southern Staples baking mixes. Your ticket lets you sample each of the competing baked goods plus you will receive a Cahaba Brewing beer. There will be live music, food trucks and the Junior Board will be selling WE Made mixes and other products. Support how you can. Sign up at bakeoff.swell.gives.

HAPPENINGS AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH…EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

COMING SOON…

**JULY 11 – CHRIS BROWN “11:11 TOUR” with Special Guests AYRA STARR and MUNI LONG at Legacy Arena.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com

