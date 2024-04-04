PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS

BY GWEN DERU | THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**ST. OWSLEY at the Nick.

**THIRST TRAP THURSDAY, 5 p.m. at 2400 7th Avenue South.

**LIVE BAND KARAOKE hosted by ELLE JAI at Perfect Note.

**KIKSTART at WaterMark in Bessemer with Free Food Boxes, 9 a.m.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**EACH AND EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**THIRSTY THURSDAYS at D’ZIRE Bar and Lounge.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR- Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

**EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT KARAOKE, 6:30 at Ruth’s Place hosted by LADY WOO and with DJ SHAY.

FRIDAY…

**EVERY FRIDAY DURING LUNCH – FRIDAY COUPON CHEAT DAY with HOT 107 at 1918 Catering. (Use the coupon ANY DAY.)

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**THE COLD STARES with SAM AND THE BIG BOYS at The Nick.

**SAXOPHONIST DALEN MINNIFIELD presents GUITARIST STEVE OLIVER at Perfect Note.

**MASTERS OF THE SILVER SCREEN, 7 p.m. at UAB’s Alys Stephens Center.

**HEROES & VILLAINS: AFTER HOURS, 5 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

**HANK WILLIAMS, JR. with Special Guest WHISKEY MYERS at the BJCC.

**EVERY FRIDAY – R&B FRIDAY, at The Chandelier, 212 Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham with DJ MANISH mixing live. FREE Entry.

**EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY at City Hall, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the short 20th Street North.

**RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

**EVERY SATURDAY at BIRDSONG FARMERS MARKET, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., 2824 5th Avenue South, at Automatic Seafood.

**8TH ANNUAL END ADDICTION BHAM WALK 2024 is 10 a.m. Saturday at City Walk Amphitheater. Registration is at 10 a.m. Program, walk and celebration starts at 11 a.m. FREE to attend. T-Shirt is $25. Register at endaddictionbham.org.

**SAKURA CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. FREE at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**MINDSET RESET CONFERENCE, 11 a.m. at 6501 Aaron Aronov Drive, Fairfield.

**BIRMINGHAM VEGAN FEST DINNER, 6 p.m. at New China Town.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**EACH AND EVERY SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**EVERY SATURDAY SOLD OUT – THE SATURDAYS JUMP OFF, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 8th Avenue West.

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**DRAG NIGHT at The Nick.

**YUNG VOKALZ AND THE MOVEMENT at Perfect Note.

**RUN IT BACK SATURDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**EVERY SUNDAY – SOUL FOOD SUNDAYS, 1-5 p.m. (Every Sunday) at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**CHLOE ARNOLD’S SYNCOPATED LADIES LIVE at UAB Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center.

**SUNDAY FUN DAY at DZIRE BAR AND LOUNGE, 4120 3rd Avenue South. Call 205-266-2594 for more.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**EVERY 3rd SUNDAY JAZZ JAM SESSION, 4-8 p.m. at the Ferus on 41st.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**THE SUNDAY FUNNIES WITH BENNIE MAC featuring SPUNKY ROBINSON, NICOLE SHIRELL, DHESTINIE PIPPEN and CAM STEPHENS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**ALABAMA SO & SO MACHINE at The Nick.

**R&B NEO/SOUL NIGHT with TAYLOR GOODWIN, ISAIAH SMITH, DANIEL RAINE, CHARLES & more at The

Nick.

**APRIL SOULFUL SUNDAY with SHERRY REEVES at the perfect NOTE.

MONDAY…

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW LIVE Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday, at 4 p.m.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

**RNB MONDAYS, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 Eighth Avenue West.

TUESDAY…

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer, 9 a.m. with Free Food Boxes…until all gone.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**EVERY TUESDAY – SPECIAL TUESDAYS with Food, Drinks Specials at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TUESDAY NIGHT TRAILS 5:45 p.m. at Red Mountain Park.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hour introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**JOSE CARR’S JAZZ JAM, 7:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company.

**TITO’S TUESDAY at Dirty Ash’s 8 p.m. with DAVID TALLEY IV.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ MAVERICK, DJ CUZZO and DJ JUICE with drink specials and free dinner buffet. 30+ Before 9 p.m. and 21+ after 9 p.m.

**EVERY TUESDAY – BIRMINGHAM SONGWRITER’S ROUND with Host SUSANNAH SEALES at the Nick.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES, every Wednesday, Noon, at Linn Park, in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**WEDNESDAY NIGHT POOL TOURNAMENT AND KARAOKE NIGHT, 5 p.m. at Carter’s Hookah Lounge and Grill, hosted by Jo Sweetz with the Pool Tournament, at 7 p.m. and Karaoke at 8 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY, YOU, ME & RNB, 6 p.m. at 2206 Bar & Lounge, 2206 31st Street, with DJ You, Me & Playlist.

**D’ZIRE WEDNESDAYS, EACH AND EVERY WEDNESDAY with Free Mimosas, 8- 10 p.m. with DJ GORGEOUS in the Mix at 4120 Third Avenue South.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**BHAM BLUES EXPLOSION with GARY, TAYLOR, LEIF & RYAN at the Nick.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**TOMORROW’S OLD TRIO at the Nick.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**EVERY FRIDAY DURING LUNCH – FRIDAY COUPON CHEAT DAY with HOT 107 at 1918 Catering. (Use the coupon ANY DAY.)

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**SPEAK IN WHISPER, GOOD NEWS & JACK THE ELBOW at The Nick.

**TRIBUTE TO DIANA ROSS with SHARRON COLLINS at Perfect Note.

GWEN’S SPOTLIGHT…

**ALABAMA FAVORITES IN ‘OPERA UNVEILED’ – Opera Birmingham’s newest opera is OPERA UNVEILED – A Concert of Greatest Hits. It will feature our own world renowned ELIAS HENDRICKS, April 26 and 28 at the Alabama School of Fine Arts with Opera Birmingham Chorus and the Alabama Symphony Orchestra. Opera unveiled will also feature some of Alabama’s favorite artists. Tenor RODERICK GEORGE and baritone DANIEL SEIGEL will join sopranos KATHLEEN FARRAR BUCCLEUGH and ALLISON SANDERS with additional special guests. DANIEL CHO is conductor.

NEWS TO USE…

**STAYWORKING PRODUCTION PRODUCER CAMP 2024, 1- 8 p.m. Saturday at Press Play Studios, 1001 15th Place SW. The camp is focusing on empowering the next generation of musical artists through collaborative and interactive studio sessions. Attendees can engage with industry experts and Grammy-nominated engineer AJ StayWorkin. Candace Mitchell said the goal is to provide aspiring producers and musicians with a supportive environment where they can learn, grow and connect with industry professionals. For more, www.stayworkin.com.

FOR OUTDOOR LOVERS…

**SATURDAY DAYHIKE – APRIL 6, with Southeastern Outings Dayhike, Sipsey Wilderness, Bankhead National Forest – Details: Moderately strenuous, four-mile dayhike in a highly scenic location, Upper Quillan Creek Forest Area. Hike is off trail, with ups and downs, and several rock-hopping crossings are required across small creeks. Walk along two creeks, an old road and visit the site of an old mill. See small waterfalls on side creeks and tributaries to Quillan Creek. Visit three pretty waterfalls and see at least 12 lovely waterfalls. Bring your picnic lunch and water for the day. Finish about 4 p.m. Optional dinner after. Well-behaved, properly supervised children age 9 and over able to walk four miles off trail without complaining are welcome. Reservations Required: If you wish to participate in this outing, you are required to call Dan Frederick, 205/631-4680 or email your reservation to southeasternoutings@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2024. Leave your phone number or email address. Outing is limited to 10 people. If you change your mind or decide to not come, please telephone Dan, 205/631-4680 right away. Leader will advise meeting time and place only to those who have signed up for this trip.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY…

**APRIL 11 – A NOVEL TASTING, 6-8:30 p.m. at the downtown Birmingham Public Library on Park Place. This is the 3rd Annual fundraiser with the evening featuring an elegant tasting of fine wines, locally crafted beers and distilled spirits. Enjoy live music from SOL MUSICA, a silent auction, complimentary drinks, catered food and more.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**TODAY – Spencer Lecture: THE GARDENS OF BUNNY MELLON, 5:30 – 7:30 pm. with THOMAS LLOYD and BRYAN HUFFMAN.

**SATURDAY – BASICS OF TREE SELECTION, 1 – 2:15 p.m.

**April 11 – (Member Shopping) SPRING PLANT SALE. Bring your folding cart or wagon.

**April 12-13 – (Public Sale) SPRING PLANT SALE. Bring your folding cart or wagon.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM CIVIL RIGHTS INSTITUTE… April marks the 1963 Birmingham Campaign known as the BIRMINGHAM MOVEMENT.

**APRIL 12 – DR. KING’S ‘LETTER FROM BIRMINGHAM JAIL’: A COMMUNITY RECITATION, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the BCRI Grand Staircase.

**APRIL 15 and 16- 2024 BIRMINGHAM CIVIL RIGHTS CONFERENCE: THE TRAUMA OF CRIME AND HATE, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 16th Street Baptist Church. This is the 14th Annual Two-Day conference presented by the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation that is open to all who are interested in joining the discussion. Conference is FREE, but registration is required.

**MAY 2 – ANNUAL CHILDREN’S MARCH REENACTMENT: INSPIRED BY THE PAST. VISION FOR OUR FUTURE, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at 16th Street Baptist Church and Kelly Ingram Park. This is for all high school and college students. Celebrate the Children’s Crusade known as the Children’s March. Commemoration Program is 10:30 a.m. to Noon at 16th Street Baptist Church. March Reenactment and Rally is Noon – 1:30 p.m. at Kelly Ingram Park. Registration is required by Friday, April 19. Students must be in high school or college to attend. Students in Grades 6-8 may be considered. For more, sbriggs@bcri.org. For field trip transportation grants call 205-835-0431 or bcri_information@nps.gov.

FOR FOOD LOVERS…

**3RD ANNUAL GREAT BIRMINGHAM BAKE OFF is SATURDAY, 2-4 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing. Sample baked goods made by competing teams of local bakers. All baked goods start with one of the WE made Southern Staples baking mixes. Your ticket lets you sample each of the competing baked goods plus you will receive a Cahaba Brewing beer. There will be live music, food trucks and the Junior Board will be selling WE Made mixes and other products. Support how you can. Sign up at bakeoff.swell.gives.

FOR BASEBALL AND FOOD LOVERS AT REGIONS FIELD…

**TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALL GAME! Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jacks! Let’s check out the food at the Barons Field. The BIRMINGHAM BARONS NEW MENU will have new concession food items including Barons Big Baker (a giant loaded potato with smoked brisket, cheese sauce, sour cream, green onions and bourbon sauce), Junkyard Dawg, Chili Cheese Foot Long Hot Dog, Polish Sausage Dog and Fried Cinnamon Rolls. Tuesday will be TACO TUESDAY. Wednesdays will be WET NOSE WEDNESDAYS. Returning items will be Magic City Dog, Nashville Hot Mac n’ Cheese. The first game of the season is FRIDAY, against the CHATTANOOGA LOOKOUTS.

AT TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY…

**APRIL 20 – 21 – The Spring Race Weekend at Talladega Superspeedway kicks off Saturday, April 20 with a doubleheader featuring the ARCA Menards Series GENERAL TIRE 200 at 12:30 p.m. and the NASCAR Xfinity Series AG-PRO 300 at 4 p.m. The SUNDAY’S NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 is at 3 p.m.

AT BARBER MOTORSPORTS…

**APRIL 26-28 – The Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix will be packed the Friday, Saturday and Sunday featuring the NTT INDYCAR Series. The same drivers that compete in the INDY 500 will be racing in Birmingham at Barber Motorsports Park. This is the 14th year of the event and the 21st Anniversary of Barber Motorsports Park opening. It is home of the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum with the largest motorcycle collection in the world. The event will be broadcast on NBC to more than 100 countries and territories. The Fan Zone is free for all. There are autograph sessions, vintage cars on display, a Kids Zone, and so much more. Additional events include wine tastings, an art festival, Indy 5K, and more.

NEAR…

IN MONTGOMERY… AT HAMPSTEAD…

**EVERY SATURDAY AND SUNDAY – BRUNCH AT TASTE, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

**EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT with Live Music at Tipping Point and Taste.

**EVERY SUNDAY – FUNDAY, 1-6 p.m. Tipping Point.

**TODAY – AUGUSTA WILSON SPRING MARKET at Hampstead Town Center, with Wine and Cheese, 5-7 p.m.

**APRIL 13 – TASTE & TOUR, 3-6 p.m. at Hampstead with giveaways and live music at 6 p.m.

**APRIL 28 and JUNE 9 – FOOD TRUCK TAKE OVERS, 12 – 3 p.m.

**MAY 11 – CRAWFISH BOIL, 3 p.m. on Lake Edge Street with Live music by PSEUDO

HAPPENINGS AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH…EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

SUNDAY CHURCH SERVICES at GIFTED CITY CHURCH… EVERY SUNDAY!

**GIFTED CITY CHURCH, Sunday Worship is 10 a.m. at 228 Second Avenue North in the Downtown, City Center. A one-hour service with children’s service and complimentary coffee and tea. For more: info@thegiftpad.org.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

