Preparing For Severe Weather in ‘Dixie Alley’

The 2024 Easter weekend gave everyone a glimpse of spring in Alabama. The sky was a bright blue with snow white clouds and wow, the weather temperatures were fantastic. This weather was just sensational as we prepare for spring 2024. In Alabama, this type of weather can sometimes be the calm before the storm.

Our state resides in the pathway of what is frequently referred to as “Dixie Alley.” Typically, the tornado season in our country goes from May to June, but for states located in “Dixie Alley” it comes earlier. It can sometimes begin as early as February.

Tornado season also brings severe storms with lightning and thunder, flooding and high straight line wind conditions. So, since tornado and severe weather patterns in the “Dixie Alley” states peak from March to June, the newest safety series will focus on severe weather preparedness. This series will begin discussing flooding preparedness.

Flooding is a temporary overflow of water onto land that is normally dry. Floods are the most common disaster in the United States regardless of location. Flooding may:

• Be the result of heavy rainfall, storm surges and other water systems.

• Develop slowly or quickly. Flash Floods can come without any warning.

• Cause outages, disrupt transportation, damage buildings and create landslides.

• Failing to evacuate flooded areas or entering flood waters can lead to injury and even death. In our city, Village Creek, which runs through our city/county has caused a great deal of flooding disasters along with sometimes poor storm sewerage drainage, etc.

If you are under a flood warning:

• Find a safe shelter right away.

• Do not walk, swim or drive through flood waters. Follow the slogan “TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN.”

• Remember, just six inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.

• Stay off bridges over fast-moving water.

Depending on the types of flooding:

• Evacuate if told to do so

• Move to higher ground or a higher floor

These are a few safety tips to consider helping you Keep an Eye on Safety during a flood warning which are a serious matter and should not be taken lightly.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

