25 People, Places and Things to Watch in Birmingham in 2025

The Birmingham Times Staff

With numerous tourist attractions, institutions, and people that draw millions from around the world each year, Birmingham’s magic is undeniable. Some of the draws are uniquely Birmingham and some are unique to Birmingham but all help to make the city distinct. Coming up with a list of favorites can be a challenge, but we did our best to narrow a list to 25 for 2025 – with some honorable mentions. Feel free to share names of people, places and things to watch that would make your list.

PEOPLE

1 Candidates for Mayor, City Council and Board of Education

2025 is an election year in the city of Birmingham. Incumbent Mayor Randall Woodfin — who has a book to be published on Jan. 21 that chronicles his journey from a bagger at Western Supermarket to becoming the youngest mayor in the city’s history — is running for a third term. State Rep. Juandalynn Givan announced Jan. 1 that she’s also running for mayor. All nine members of the City Council have signaled they plan to run again except for Carol Clarke in District 8 and Valerie Abbott in District 3. There are also elections for Birmingham School Board held on Aug. 26, the same day as the mayor and council elections.

2 Brian “B Moe” Moore

Moore celebrated 25 years of B!Moe Apparel this year with his t-shirts. He has the first and only mobile truck for printing T-shirts on the spot and has a brand of positive T-shirt lines including, B!Good Birmingham, B!Moe Happy, and the JamaicaBama brand. He also created the Annual JamaicaBama Block Party at the Fultondale Black Creek Tavern and had artists DJ Trini Fresh (Trinidad and Tobago) and DJ Pumkin’ (Barbados) perform. Looking ahead to 2025, check out www.BmoeApparel.NET

3 Royal Cromwell

International Runway Model Coach and Birmingham native, Cromwell has served as a stage manager and model coach and is now stepping into a new role as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of RxRunway for 2025. He has participated in virtually every recent fashion-focused event in Birmingham and has been the runway model coach for Poze Bazaar and Camille Anthony Swim’s fashion shows. His year will start off in New York and will continue through Europe and Tokyo. In between those tours, he’ll be scouting potential event locations in Egypt and Beijing.

4 Sonja Faye Gardner

Gardner is a master tailor and clothier who makes custom clothing for men and women and alterations for all. Sonya Faye’s Tailor & Clothier business is in the middle of downtown Birmingham and serves many professionals including board members, business owners, ladies and children. Her business is located right across from Citizens Trust Bank. On the wall of Sonya Faye’s building is a beautiful colorful mural that you see every time you go through downtown.

5 Emma Lembke

Birmingham native Emma Lembke has been named to Forbes 30 Under 30 list which highlights the young people who are doing amazing things all over the country. Lembke is founder of the LOG OFF Movement, a campaign dedicated to helping young people take control of their digital lives by encouraging intentional breaks from social media and technology. Through her advocacy, she empowers individuals to prioritize mental health and well-being in a screen-saturated world. Lembke is a graduate of The Altamont School in Birmingham and founded the LOG OFF movement during her senior year of high school. The goal: To inspire healthier online habits and promote a more mindful approach to social media.

6 Sherlock Hubbart

Hubbart hails from Birmingham and as a music producer has worked with artists like The Temptations Review featuring Dennis Edwards, EXSCAPE, Musiq Soul Child the Chi Lites, the Platters and more. As a veteran with the U.S. Navy, he has survived thoughts of suicide and shares a very passionate message about mental depression. He is committed to bringing awareness related to men to help them overcome mental depression and related challenges.

7 Valton Johnson

Johnson organizes his Dundrill Heights film camp to give back to Birmingham school students, teaching them all aspects of film. He hosts the program annually with his wife and brings in nationally known actors who support, participate in and instruct students during the camp where they learn about acting, ballet, voiceover, poetry and screenwriting. Students shoot their own films and are honored with awards at the conclusion of the camp, which is based on the film by the same name – Dundrill Heights which is found on Amazon and Tubi.

8 Chef Jacob Stull

Stull is bringing a new French fine dining concept to The Pizitz Food Hall this year. A descendant of French immigrants, Stull has spent his life surrounded by French cuisine and earned his culinary chops at several restaurants along the East Coast and the historic Brennan’s Restaurant on Royal Street in New Orleans, where he studied under famed Chef Slade Rushing. After opening two unique concepts within Tuscaloosa’s Alamite Hotel, Chef Stull moved to the Birmingham area for his latest concept: Rêve. At The Pizitz Food Hall, he will take over the anchor space previously occupied by Fero.

9 Angela Abdur Rasheed

The Communications and Community Engagement Director at Prosper, Abdur Rasheed is a connector and champion for those who own businesses in Birmingham. She is regularly sought to facilitate training on topics like communications strategies, recruitment, nonprofit management, business etiquette and national service. She has served with, trained for, or trained under more than 30 local and national organizations and enjoys writing books in her spare time. Her six books are all available on Amazon or at www.sosaysangela.org.

10 Dana “Lady Woo” Woodruff

Lady Woo is a licensed professional counselor and award-winning V94.9 radio host who’s making a positive impact on communication and providing creative and engaging opportunities. This year she plans to launch a mobile therapy office to expose people to therapy where they are. Heal On Wheelz aims to “roll up and bring a little light and safe, cool space to unpack your feelings in,” says Lady Woo.

PLACES

11 16th Street Baptist Church

The historic church recently received a $2.5 million preservation grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. through its Religion and Cultural Institutions Initiative which will support the church’s new Education and Visitors Center. The church has developed a comprehensive strategy for incorporating religion into its historic exhibitions and programs, aiming to explore major religious traditions, ideas, themes, and questions and proposes to expand its programs and share them with a larger audience.

12 Birmingham Family Fun Center

In October, city officials and community leaders broke ground on the Family Fun Center, an $15 million addition to the Birmingham CrossPlex campus. With an estimated build time of 18 months, it’s possible a grand opening will come by the end of 2025. The 20,000- square- foot facility will have a wide variety of activities both inside and out that include a skating rink, a jump park, an e-sports center, a food court, and more.

13 Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC)

Home to two exhibition halls, with 22,000 square feet, the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Center (BJCC) has remained a staple in the metro area. From trade shows and exhibitions to sports and entertainment, the venue’s campus also includes the Uptown Entertainment District, The Westin Birmingham Hotel, and the largest hotel in Alabama, the Sheraton Birmingham which was recently remodeled. The BJCC celebrated its 50th anniversary of the BJCC Concert Hall and Theater in October.

14 The Birmingham Museum of Art

BMA will continue to highlight the life and work on Birmingham native John Rhoden. The exhibition Determined to Be: The Sculpture of John Rhoden is set to run through April 20. On January 9 from 6–7 p.m., the museum will host a featured talk on Rhoden’s work. This program will address Rhoden’s early challenges and triumphs, focusing on his adolescence in Birmingham and attendance at A.H. Parker High School. BMA houses a diverse collection of more than 29,000 paintings, sculpture, prints, drawings, and decorative arts dating from ancient to modern times and programs year-round that offer a rich panorama of cultures.

15 Coca Cola Amphitheater

The new outdoor concert venue, located in the Northside area of Birmingham, is set to open this summer. The new venue, already scheduled to host over 20 shows for the 2025 concert season and several other special events, will serve as an open-air music venue in addition to the BJCC campus in Birmingham’s Uptown Entertainment District.

16 Miles College

As the only four-year HBCU in the Birmingham area, Miles College has continued to excel, making it a long-standing pillar of educational excellence. According to the HBCU Economic Impact Report from the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), Miles has generated nearly $70 million in total economic impact for its local and regional economies and creates hundreds of on-campuses and off-campus jobs. For the first time in school history, the Golden Bears earned a home playoff game in 2024 and last week announced the former Alabama star Chris Goode would become their next head coach.

17 Railroad Park

Hailed as Birmingham’s “Front Lawn,” Railroad Park is widely regarded as one of the city’s most popular gathering spots with space where all can exercise, have a walking meeting, meet a friend for a picnic, find solace amid nature, and feel a sense of community. The 19-acre greenspace in downtown Birmingham that celebrates the industrial and artistic heritage in the city is situated along 1st Avenue South, between 14th and 18th Streets and a joint effort between the City of Birmingham and the Railroad Park Foundation.

18 Restaurants

Birmingham’s award-winning restaurants remain nationally renowned. There’s Helen in downtown Birmingham where Chef Rob McDaniel and his wife, Emily are bringing fresh takes on Southern flavors with bold new ideas right next door with Bayonet that will offer a bold mix of Southern classics with unexpected twists; Armour House/ Pogo Cocktail Bar, a new fine dining restaurant in the heart of downtown Birmingham’s historic district, located in the old Armour & Company meatpacking building from the early 1900s; Steak House of Helena, Black-owned, located in the heart of Old Town Helena, in an historical building dating back to the early 1900’s; Sands of Sahara Restaurant & Lounge, Mediterranean food, lounge, hookah bar the area’s newest Moroccan-inspired lounge, where patrons can experience a luxurious atmosphere with exotic hookahs, handcrafted cocktails, and Mediterranean-inspired dishes; Fat Charles, founded in 2021 by Charles Pilot, Fat Charles BBQ took the food truck scene by storm with its Barbecue when it first began but grew to a taco truck over time with it’s unique blend of Southern flavored and Mexican-inspired cuisine. Pilot along with his brother, Christopher Pilot, began their restaurant inside of their home in 2017. On November 23, Christopher announced through a social media post that Charles passed away. No details were given.

19 Southside

It’s been months since the deadly mass shooting in Birmingham’s Five Points South District that left four people dead, and more than a dozen injured after shots were fired just outside of Hush Lounge. What happens to this hub of food and entertainment area after one of the most-publicized mass shootings in the city’s history? Will the Southside remain a popular eating haven, or will it lose its popularity?



20 Vulcan Park & Museum

The museum will host a special exhibit, “From Steel to Spotlight,” beginning February 1 that will explore the history of Birmingham’s theatre industry. The exhibit will highlight several local theatres, including Red Mountain Theatre, the Virginia Samford Theatre, Alabama Theatre, Lyric Theatre and many others.

21 Kings Amongst Men (KAM)

A non-profit organization created to help with conflict resolution, problem solving, counseling, mentorship programs of enrichment, training/trades, job-placement/training. KAM’s primary goal is to teach, by showing positive ways of living, helping in the community and learning about life while getting ahead and giving back. KAM is dedicated to having safer communities and offers alternatives to having a more productive and brighter future.

THINGS

22 Golf For Guns

This non-profit is about exchanging golf clubs and balls for guns and bullets. Golf for Guns is dedicated to fostering safer communities by empowering youth with the knowledge of responsible firearm handling and offering them an alternative path to a brighter future. The mission is to educate young individuals about gun safety and to inspire them to exchange their firearms for the transformative power of golf.

23 2025 World Police and Fire Games

Birmingham will host these Games June 27 through July 6 where more than 8,500 first responders from 70-plus countries from around the globe will participate in over 60 different sporting competitions. Competitors represent law enforcement, firefighters, and officers from corrections, probation, border protection, immigration, and customs. Founded in 1987 as a biennial international sporting event, the World Police and Fire Games celebrates the service and dedication of first responders across the globe and unites them to participate in a wide range of fierce-but-friendly athletic competitions equally built on competitiveness and camaraderie.

24 Southern DanceWorks

Southern DanceWorks, under the leadership of artistic director Germaul Barnes, is set to present Tiny Danz – a national choreographers showcase — and Lurks Behind II – a follow-up to the popular summer 2024 performance of modern dance. The non-profit enhances the local dance landscape, connecting talented artists with opportunities to showcase their work with a mission to cultivate an equitable organization that nourishes multi-disciplinary dance through a global perspective.

25 Momentum

Alabama’s premier leadership organization for women, plans to work with 100 underserved women in 2025 through its Momentum Works program, which seeks to empower for employed women who may not be reaching their optimal potential due to various barriers. In 2024, Momentum Works served 51 women, with most graduates reporting a promotion or salary increase due to the program. In 2025, Momentum Works will serve 100 women across four cohorts through this tuition-free program.

PLUS 5

1, Jada Cato, a rising Birmingham resident, and Black country artist, originally from Georgia, is a Birmingham Southern College grad with a BA in Theatre. She recently performed in Nashville on CMT’s CONCERT FOR LOVE & ACCEPTANCE and is also the recent recipient of GLAAD’s [Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation] National Rising Star Grant.

2, The Rev. Harry “Traveling Shoes” Turner, a community activist, minister and the ‘Man to Call’ for advice and help. He is a former Special Projects Coordinator of Birmingham Metro NAACP and Founder of STOP THE VIOLENCE STAY IN SCHOOL WITH TRAVELING SHOES.

3, Birmingham-based, chart-topping jazz flutist Kim Scott, will bring her “Living It Up” Tour to the DJD Theater on February 1, offering a concert that’s meant to be a celebration of life, love, and the timeless beauty of jazz.

4, Sherri Brown, artist, entertainer, actress and on the rise local R&B singer who recently released a new album and has exciting opportunities on her calendar for 2025. She opened for R&B singer, Fantasia, for the city funded Magic City Classic free outdoor concert and toured with Bham native and American Idol winner, Ruben Studdard. Sherri Brown is a seasoned entertainer and can be seen performing all around town.

5 Sports Franchises, the Stallions are building a dynasty in professional spring football after claiming the 2024 UFL championship with a 25-0 victory over the San Antonio Brahmas. This is a team that also won USFL titles in 2022 and 2023. They joined the UFL in 2024, which was created because of the USFL and XFL merging. Can the Stallion win a fourth straight title? That’s rarely done in professional football. UFL kickoff weekend begins on March 28, 2025.

Speaking of championships, in September the Barons won the Southern League title with a walk-off single by DJ Gladney in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat the Montgomery Biscuits 2-1, triggering an on-field celebration that the Barons haven’t experienced since 2013. This year, Minor League Baseball is coming back to Rickwood Field when the Barons return to historic Rickwood Field to host their in-state rival the Rocket City Trash Pandas on June 4 in a game that will honor the Birmingham Black Barons and the Negro Leagues. The current Barons will wear specialty jerseys to pay tribute to the team’s contributions to baseball.

Compiled by Javacia Harris Bowser; Gwen DeRu; Sym Posey; Keisa Sharp; Je’Don Holloway Talley; and Barnett Wright

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

